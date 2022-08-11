Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,941 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after buying an additional 533,468 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 55.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.11. 1,240,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,098,056. The stock has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.