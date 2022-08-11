Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 120 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,705,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,827 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,645,000 after acquiring an additional 246,018 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,273.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,884,000 after acquiring an additional 227,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 190,058 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,493,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,266,000 after buying an additional 168,113 shares in the last quarter.

IWF remained flat at $252.32 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,259. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.64. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

