Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 352 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $156.38. The stock had a trading volume of 28,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,975. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.18 and its 200 day moving average is $154.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

