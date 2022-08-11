Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 719 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,522,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,103,000 after purchasing an additional 132,875 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,007,000 after acquiring an additional 399,021 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,355,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,236,000 after acquiring an additional 123,578 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,736,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 685,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,531,000 after acquiring an additional 145,263 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $101.07. The stock had a trading volume of 20,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,114. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.45 and a 1-year high of $107.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.59.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.