Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 73 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $261.04. 45,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.85. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.