NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,911 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 55,290 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $51,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $113.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

