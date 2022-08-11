NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $130.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.46.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.88.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,459,000 after acquiring an additional 102,792 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.