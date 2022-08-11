Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Nomad Foods updated its FY22 guidance to 1.65-1.71 EPS.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 139,391.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 33.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

