Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.61

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$43.61 and last traded at C$43.36, with a volume of 302577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.69.

Northland Power Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.66. The firm has a market cap of C$10.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$695.05 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.5700002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

