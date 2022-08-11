Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.61

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$43.61 and last traded at C$43.36, with a volume of 302577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$695.05 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.5700002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

