Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $8,767,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $633,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $1,107,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in United States Steel by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 116,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

X has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

United States Steel Stock Performance

United States Steel stock opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.14.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.17%.

United States Steel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.