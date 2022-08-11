Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,999 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,542,867,000 after buying an additional 4,047,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Halliburton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,475,992 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,314,476,000 after buying an additional 389,378 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $487,897,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,700,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $528,378,000 after buying an additional 313,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,185,063 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $392,029,000 after buying an additional 499,812 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,354.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,354.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.42. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Halliburton to $46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.