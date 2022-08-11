Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,926,705.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,534 shares of company stock worth $10,226,924. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $112.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.97. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.