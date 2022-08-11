Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Increases Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,847 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 2,043.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 616.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Insider Activity

Webster Financial Trading Up 3.7 %

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $371,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,910 shares in the company, valued at $7,099,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Webster Financial news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,070.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $371,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $48.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.09.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

