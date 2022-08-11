Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,494 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,594 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $587,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,067 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2,201.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.80.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $226.32 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 102.87 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

