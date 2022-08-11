Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,162,000 after purchasing an additional 64,638 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,169,000 after purchasing an additional 85,186 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,383,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $496,801,000 after purchasing an additional 92,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,878,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.71.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GD opened at $230.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.48. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

