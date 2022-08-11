Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 3,341 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $81.72 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

Insider Activity

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.