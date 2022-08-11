Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 3,795 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of General Mills by 204.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 67.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $77.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $77.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

