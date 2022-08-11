Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Trims Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $170.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.86. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

