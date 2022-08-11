Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Trims Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $2,262,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,256,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,968,000 after purchasing an additional 140,200 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $972,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.03.

NYSE:GPN opened at $132.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.52 and a one year high of $175.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

