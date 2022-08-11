Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 300,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,720 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $63,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $490,439,000 after buying an additional 675,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

Salesforce Trading Up 3.5 %

Salesforce stock opened at $188.61 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.12, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.45.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $366,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,610,515,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the sale, the executive now owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $366,597.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,610,515,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,415,955 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.