Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 27,501 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 291,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,501 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.65% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $36,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,247,000 after buying an additional 66,024 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,552,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,892,000. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,334,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 660.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 21,442 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

IJT opened at $119.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.86. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

