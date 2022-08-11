Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 390.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,156,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920,432 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $58,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.21.

