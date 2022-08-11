Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $42.49 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 115.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,089 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.27% of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF worth $42,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.81. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

