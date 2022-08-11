Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $42.93 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $42,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $725.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $634.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $685.09. The company has a market cap of $109.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.91 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

