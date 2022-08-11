Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 518,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $54,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,523,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,204,000 after purchasing an additional 342,737 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,163,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,423,000 after purchasing an additional 321,887 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 958,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,824,000 after purchasing an additional 295,851 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,072,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,756.6% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,479,000 after acquiring an additional 201,285 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $96.85 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.89.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.