Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 94,221 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 678,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,221 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $30,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $40.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average is $43.10. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

