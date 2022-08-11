NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $695.00 million-$705.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.65 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NLOK. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded NortonLifeLock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $24.34 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at NortonLifeLock

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,491,772.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,147,000 after buying an additional 1,344,188 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after buying an additional 7,468,669 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,279,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,058,000 after purchasing an additional 469,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,522,000 after purchasing an additional 80,779 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 601.7% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,077,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,566,000 after purchasing an additional 923,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

