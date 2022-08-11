Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Russell W. Galbut purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 12.1 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after acquiring an additional 882,556 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,755,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,903,000 after purchasing an additional 145,083 shares during the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 166.44% and a negative return on equity of 148.50%. The business’s revenue was up 26881.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.93) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.