Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $137.00 million-$147.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.12 million.

Nova Trading Up 1.2 %

NVMI traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.55. 150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,484. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.42. Nova has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $149.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Nova had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Nova’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nova will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVMI shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nova presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nova by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after buying an additional 15,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nova by 554.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 36,296 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Nova by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Nova by 554.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Nova by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Featured Articles

