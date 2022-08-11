NU (NYSE:NU) Trading Down 9.7%

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.29. 297,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,962,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.27.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $877.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in NU during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in NU during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in NU during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

