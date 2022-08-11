Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $550.00 million-$590.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $630.91 million. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NUS stock opened at $45.20 on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $56.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average is $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 69.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $1,122,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,509,693.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,122,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,509,693.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven Lund sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $40,509.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 26,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,143 shares of company stock worth $6,647,717 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 65.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

