Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Up 6%

Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.86. 10,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 870,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Nutex Health Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.