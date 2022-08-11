Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Up 6%

Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.86. 10,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 870,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.
Nutex Health Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000.
Nutex Health Company Profile
Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nutex Health (NUTX)
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.