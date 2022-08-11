Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXC)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:NXC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,839. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $17.00.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
