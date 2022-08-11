Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXC)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NXC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,839. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 35,696 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

