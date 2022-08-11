Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

NOM opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $16.46.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

