Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NXJ opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXJ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 44,973 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 187.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 41,597 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $198,000.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

