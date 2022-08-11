Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NAN opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.18. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $15.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,907 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 17,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 413,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,168 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

