Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NAN opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.18. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $15.47.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
