Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Nuvei from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nuvei from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nuvei from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nuvei from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.28. 24,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,908. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.44. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a PE ratio of 69.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $140.23.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $214.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.32 million. Nuvei had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nuvei will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Nuvei in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 30.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

