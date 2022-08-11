NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Lessened by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,610,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 103,900 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.9% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $439,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 63,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.2% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 70,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,571,000 after buying an additional 9,318 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,026,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $279,958,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,242 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 25,316 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.02. 1,233,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,908,172. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.44. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $452.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.24.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

