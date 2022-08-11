NXM Achieves Market Capitalization of $403.52 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One NXM coin can now be bought for approximately $61.57 or 0.00255208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $403.52 million and $44,133.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NXM has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,786,115 coins and its circulating supply is 6,553,461 coins. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

