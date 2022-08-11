NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,272 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.95.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $179.97 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $140.33 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

