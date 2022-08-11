Nxt Reaches Market Cap of $3.37 Million (NXT)

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 11th. Nxt has a total market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $98,825.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nxt has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Waves (WAVES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00025107 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00017545 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005251 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003085 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000870 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
Nxt Profile
Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Nxt Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.
