O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.05-$2.20 EPS.

O-I Glass Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE OI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 623,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,479. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

Several brokerages have recently commented on OI. Barclays lowered shares of O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

