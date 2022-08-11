Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Shares Up 2.3%

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.21. 2,016 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 1,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Obayashi Trading Up 2.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Obayashi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.