Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Acquires $32,103,653.40 in Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 538,020 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,826,668.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

On Thursday, August 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 4,475,375 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.21 per share, with a total value of $260,511,578.75.

On Friday, July 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,148,281 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.04 per share, with a total value of $66,646,229.24.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 65,199 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.94 per share, with a total value of $3,712,431.06.

On Monday, July 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,784,389 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $105,760,736.03.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 8,174,228 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.94 per share, with a total value of $473,614,770.32.

On Friday, July 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 4,845,546 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $285,935,669.46.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,135,265 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.08 per share, with a total value of $126,151,456.20.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,878,258 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.49 per share, with a total value of $215,204,536.42.

On Friday, June 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,673,196 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.27 per share, with a total value of $313,557,542.92.

On Thursday, May 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 185,419 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $10,631,925.46.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.41. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The company has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 154,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 99,184 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.