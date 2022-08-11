OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 2,999 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 402.9% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $60.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.34. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.72. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $64.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

