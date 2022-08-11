OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 12,749 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,749 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 33.3% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sanofi by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 57.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sanofi from €110.00 ($112.24) to €112.00 ($114.29) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $45.20 on Thursday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $114.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

