OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,146 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Intuit by 933,957.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 80.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,402,000 after buying an additional 962,524 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after buying an additional 652,399 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU stock opened at $478.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.17.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

