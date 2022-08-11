OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at $49,118,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paychex Trading Up 1.5 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $132.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.30. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

