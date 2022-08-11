OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

HBI stock opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17.

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

